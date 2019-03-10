Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Harry Mulkey. View Sign

Ben enjoyed baseball, mathematics, classical music, mushy romantic movies that end happily, and shoot-em-up movies where the bad guy gets what's coming to him. But his most precious thing was his family. He was a doting father to Erica and an over-the-moon grandfather when his "Favorite Guy" Leo was born. Ben was born in Boise, Idaho. When he was 1, his family moved to Sacramento, California where he lived until 1984. Ben was very fond of his Hiram Johnson Class of 1964 friends and classmates. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in Mathematics at Sacramento State in 1968 and 1970, followed by intermittent graduate work at UC Berkeley 1971-75. Ben was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries for 40 years, working as a health actuary in Texas, Maine and California. He leaves behind his wife Kathryn/Kat of 39 years, daughter Erica Mulkey (Tom Cavnar) beloved grandson Leonard/Leo Mulkey, and sisters Madge Mulkey, Martha Cowell (Don) and Marian Mulkey (John Powers), and the entire Griffin clan of beloved in-laws. Please consider supporting cancer research, including for lymphomas. An informal memorial reception will be held Sunday, April 21, at 2 p.m. in the social hall of First Christian Church, 3901 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

