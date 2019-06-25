Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Reid Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Reid Russell, age 44, died peacefully on June 13, 2019 at his home in Cameron Park, CA after a courageous battle with heart complications. Ben was born October 3, 1974 to Dr. Blaine and the late Linda Russell. Ben is survived by his daughter Sage, wife Rebecca, brother Josh, sisters Robyn, Holly, Stephanie, father Blaine, grandmother Julia and many nieces and nephews. Ben was a master mechanic, thoroughbred jockey and amazing father. He had a passion for cooking, fly fishing, and surfing. He married Rebecca, on July 29, 2007. According to Ben, they "made the best team together." The joy of his life was his daughter Sage, his sidekick. She kept him fighting to live. His care for others extended into his profession as an X-Ray Technologist at Mercy San Juan hospital. He was recently accepted into the MRI Program. The memorial service is at 11:00am on Thursday June 27th at Holy Trinity Church 3111 Tierra de Dios Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sage's college fund by wire or check deposited at any Wells Fargo made out to "Sage" with routing# 121042882, or by Venmo @Sage-Russell-48

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 25, 2019

