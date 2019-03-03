Rev. Benny Rogers Ellis, 85, born September 3, 1933, in Hooks, TX, passed away February 25, 2019. Following his service in the US Army, he moved to Sacramento and was employed with the State of California 30 years. He was a 34-year member of Shiloh Baptist Church and served as an associate minister. Benny was a loving, kind and gracious person who reached out to all; his life was dedicated to the teachings of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl, a son, two daughters and numerous relatives. Viewing will be Monday, March 4th, 4-8 pm @ Eastlawn Andrews & Greilich. Service will be Tuesday, March 5th, 11 am, @ at Shiloh Baptist Church.
East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary
3939 Fruitridge Road
Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 732-2026
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019