Bernard Alfred Goehring, 90, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home in Lincoln, California, with his daughter Nancy present. Ben was born April 10, 1929 to Andrew and Emma (Hintz) Goehring in Highmore, South Dakota, the youngest of 23 full and half siblings. A graduate from Highmore High School, he began his 30-year Air Force career in 1947, and would go on to log more than 12,000 hours of flight time, mostly on the EC-121 Constellation during both peace and war. During the Vietnam conflict, he participated in 'Big Eye' and 'College Eye' Task Forces providing overwatch and early warning for US aircraft and pilots as part of 552 AEW&C wing. Ben spent the majority of his military career stationed at McClellan AFB, outside of Sacramento, California, and performed a wide range of specialties including Electronics Technician, Radar Technician, and retired as the Avionics, Communication, and Navigation Systems Superintendent at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 1977. Upon retirement, Ben and his wife Marion returned to North Highlands, California, to the house where they had raised their 4 children, and would ultimately own for over 60 years. Not wanting to remain idle, Ben went on to have additional careers in civil service at McClellan AFB and as a locomotive electrician with Southern Pacific Railroad in Sacramento, California. He also enjoyed socializing with his fellow veterans and was an active member of both Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion in North Highlands, California. Ben was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Marion, his eldest son Bruce, his parents, and all of his siblings. He is survived by son Bernard Jr. (Janice); daughter Nancy (Steve) Chandler; son Stuart (Peggie); 10 natural and step grandchildren; over a dozen great grandchildren that affectionately called him 'triple G'; and scores of nieces and nephews. The family will have a private funeral service and he will be laid to rest with his wife at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, California.

