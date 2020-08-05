A little more than 90 years ago, one of the last Hop Growers in California was born to Francis L. and Irene (Godding) Rooney as a fourth generation Sacramentan. His name was Bernard Joseph Rooney, but very few people actually knew that was his name. He was known as "Babe" Rooney to his friends and foes. His great grandfather, John Rooney arrived in Sacramento, from Ireland, at the beginning of the gold rush and the family has flourished here ever since. Babe was born near the beginning of the great depression, so all he really knew about the world for the first 15 years of his life were economic depression and world war. He graduated from Sacramento High School and went on to graduate from Santa Clara University but his schooling didn't start off well. He got in a fight his very first day of school. When asked why he said, "Some first grader called me a kindergarten baby, so I took a poke at him." After graduating from Santa Clara, Babe was offered an all-expense paid trip to Asia. He was drafted into the Army and was sent to Korea during the conflict. He would say that the military was good for him and made him a stronger person. When he returned, he was lucky enough to marry the nicest girl in the area, Marilyn Greene. They were married over 63 years and for most of those years he farmed hops in Sloughhouse while she took care of the home in Arden Park. He would say, "what other crop do you grow from the ground that you harvest from 18 feet high?" When hops left the area due to economic reasons, he grew sweet corn and grain for a few years before retiring. He never made a fortune but did make enough to keep the property in the family. Being physically active, he was a crafty, left-handed pitcher in fast-pitch softball and he played golf. He pitched in hundreds of games in Sacramento leagues for over 35 years and in the 1980's he was still using a 40-year-old glove he had from his youth. His win-loss record can't be verified, but he insisted that it was impressive. In addition to softball and golf he also like to bet on the horses, play poker and drink "Olympia" beer and "Old Fashions", perpetuating the "Irish" stereotype. With the exception of his parents, he was fortunate enough to have been survived by all of his family, including his older brother Francis, his wife Marilyn, a daughter and four sons. All his children, except one, are successful as business owners. The one exception is an elected official in Amador County. Babe and Marilyn also have a granddaughter and seven grandsons. As a lifelong, devout Christian, a simple Catholic, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, August 7, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento with a social gathering to follow at the family ranch in Sloughhouse, starting near 3:00 pm. Food, Olympia beer and the occasional inappropriate story will be shared.



