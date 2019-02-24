Bernardo Billion Bravo Sr., a successful farmer, businessman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Comemoracion C. Bravo; survived by his children, Leopoldo C. Bravo, William C. Bravo, Perfecto C. Bravo, Bernardo C. Bravo Jr., Lourdes Bravo Navea, John C. Bravo, Rhodora Bravo Briones, Antonio C. Bravo, Susan Bravo Manangan, Alex C. Bravo, and Samson C. Bravo. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. For family and relatives, Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00P.M. to 8:00 P.M., open viewing on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Vigil Mass at 5:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be held on March 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church of Elk Grove, 8700 Bradshaw Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624. The burial will follow approximately 30 minutes after mass at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park, 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019