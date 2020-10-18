1/1
Bernardo Castillo Jr.
1939 - 2020
Bernardo Castillo, Jr.
September 30, 2020
Sacramento, CA, California - Bernardo (Bernie) Castillo, Jr. passed away on September 30, 2020 in Sacramento. He was born in Del Rio, Texas in 1939. He is survived by Alicia, his beloved wife of 61 yrs, his sons John (Linda), Bernie (Cindy), and Chris (Jesse), daughter Laura (Kevin), 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Bernie served in the Air Force for 23 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He held a second career in Civil Service for 18 years. He and Alicia enjoyed their retirement spending time with their family and traveling the U.S. and abroad. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where he attended daily Mass and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Funeral services were held on October 9, 2020 with relatives and close friends only due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We will miss him very much and will treasure him in our memories and our hearts.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
