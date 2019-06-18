Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Eleanor "Bunny" (Davis) Guinee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Eleanor "Bunny" (Davis) Guinee passed away at her Carmichael home on June 13th at the age of 87. Born in 1932 to Paul and Doris (Tappendorff) Davis of San Francisco. Bernice graduated from Albany High (1949) and Armstrong Business School (1952) before excelling in business. Bernice married Ed Guinee in 1959 and raised their family in Carmichael. Together, they developed a successful business where Bernice managed the finances for 39 years. She remained working as an essential company associate within weeks of her passing. Bernice delighted in her children, grandchildren, great grandson, nieces and their children. She was a parishioner of St. John's the Evangelist Church in Carmichael, where she volunteered and tended to the parish roses. Bernice will be remembered for her devotion to family, inspired work ethic, and her faith in God. She found joy in simple things. Bernice believed her life was meaningful and worth rejoicing. Bernice is survived by son, Scott Guinee, wife, Christine of Carmichael; daughter, Sharon (Guinee) Galloway, husband, Devin of Solsberry, IN; brother, William Haskins, wife, Nancy of Piedmont; grandson, Joseph R. Inch of Sacramento; granddaughter, Shannon M. Guinee of Carmichael; great-grandson, Zion W. Langan of Solsberry, IN; niece Jessica (Haskins) Rodriguez, husband, Joe, children, Ashlyn & Ian of Plumas Lake; niece Melissa Haskins, daughter, London of Portland, OR; along with treasured friends and neighbors. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Guinee of Carmichael; grandson, Shawn P. Guinee of Carmichael; and dear friend, Vivian Cooper of Citrus Heights. A funeral mass will be held at 1pm on Friday, June 21, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave in Citrus Heights, followed by a reception at the family home. All are welcome to attend. Donations can be made to Sacramento Loaves and Fishes for the dedicated services provided to people with substance-use disorders (

