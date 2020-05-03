Bernice Helen Younglove, 97, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. She was born in Sacramento on Jan. 24, 1923 to John and Rose (Babayco) Androvich. She attended school in Sacramento, graduating from C.K. McClatchy High School in June, 1940. Bernice was employed by the State Selective Service System for 5 years during WW II. She married Carl Younglove, the love of her life, on June 1, 1941, and celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death in July, 1996. She was active in Sacto. Women's Bowling Assn. for many years, and later in the El Macero Women's Golf Assn. She was an avid gardener and spent many happy hours in her yard. Bernice worked for 16 years as an accounting clerk for the City of Davis before retiring in 1986. Then she began to travel, and especially enjoyed visiting her father's birthplace in Montenegro and her husband's relatives in Sweden. Bernice was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers, George, Louis, Jack, and Albert Androvich. She will be missed by her children Gary (Diane) of Sacramento, Dennis (Peggy) of El Macero, and Carol (Pat Hull) of Hayward; granddaughters Lisa Younglove (Claudio Osses) of Seattle, Laura Marcoux (Mike) of Roseville, and Katie Zylstra (Nick) of Sacramento; and great grandchildren Gabriela and Tiago Osses; Marie and Clara Marcoux; and Koop, Grace, and Mae Zylstra. Private services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Donations in her name may be sent to Yolo Hospice or Yolo Food Bank.



