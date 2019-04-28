Bernice M. Ciscoe (Bea). 89 passed April 22nd 2019, at her home in Rancho Cordova, CA.Beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Mrs.Bea was born 2-7-30 in Canada. Preceded in death by her late husband Gerry Ciscoe. She is survived by her 7 children, Pat, Rick, Marcy, Gary, Kerry, Cory & Larin. Memorial service to be held on 5-4-19 from 12pm-3pm at White Rock Community Club House. 10488 White Rock Rd. Rancho Cordova, CA. "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved".
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019