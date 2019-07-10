Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert C. Dilts. View Sign Service Information Hooper & Weaver Mortuary 459 Hollow Way Nevada City , CA 95959 (530)-265-2429 Send Flowers Obituary

Bert C. Dilts, beloved husband and father, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2019. He was 91. There will be a brief memorial service on Saturday, July 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA, followed by burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. He was born in Elma, WA on May 9, 1928 to Harry and Pearl Porter. Pearl then married Niles Dilts and the family came to California when Bert was six years old and settled in Cedar Ridge where the family bought property and where Bert died. After high school Bert joined the Army and served in Korea. He married Jean Baker in 1949 and they had four children. He later married Maria I. Galvan on May 11, 1966 and they had two children. Bert is survived by his wife, Maria, daughters Rhonda (Gary) Stewart, Sandra (Glynn) Quinn, Diana J. Dilts and sons Clyde (Elaine) Dilts, Charles (Andrea) Dilts and Brian C. Dilts. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lester Porter and Alvin Dilts. Bert was a quiet, private man who enjoyed being out in nature. He enjoyed fishing, photography and growing rhododendrons. In 1951 he began working at McClellan AFB as a worker in the bindery department of the print shop and retired in 1993 as Chief of the Base Information Management Division. He will be missed and always loved. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.

