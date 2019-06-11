Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Forquer. View Sign Service Information Lind Brothers Mortuary 4221 Manzanita Avenue Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-482-8080 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Forquer our Beloved and Magnificent Mother passed away peacefully early in the morning of June 5th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen H. Freitas; her father Manual L. Freitas; sisters Carolina Della Santina, Helen Nora Freitas, brother Manual Freitas; and aunts Elvira Lopez and Soleda Bidebe. She leaves behind her loving husband of 47 years Robert Forquer, a Retired Coast Guardsman; her son Daniel T. Powell and daughter Diane Marie Hatch, granddaughter Sharlene Leighton; nephews Richard Della Santina wife Mona; Kenneth McDonnell; Joseph Freitas wife Susan; Janice Trujillo husband Rob; Jeanette Silva and Robby McDonnell. She was born Bertha Rita Martin on May 22nd, 1924 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. Raised in San Francisco, CA where she attended St. Peters Academy from 1st through 12th grade, graduating in 1943. She was involved in singing and folk dancing and very active the USO during WWII where she met her first husband Thomas Randolph Powell who had served in the Navy during WWII. He passed away in 1977. She travelled all over the world with her husband Robert Forquer and was active in the Enlisted Wives clubs at every duty station and was their vice president for some time. A viewing will be held at the Lind Brothers Mortuary at 4221 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael on June 13th from 4pm to 7pm. Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Church at 4325 Don Julio Blvd, North Highlands at 11:00AM. Bertha will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 7101 Verner Ave. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the St. Lawrence Hall on Don Julio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bertha's name to Mercy San Juan Hospital, 6501 Coyle Ave., Carmichael, CA.

