It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Bert, at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Ruth Pisani; husbands, William (Bill) Mulligan (d. 1994); and William (Bill) Green (d. 2014); and grandson, Greg Mulligan (d. 2014). She leaves behind her son, Chris (Kay) Mulligan; daughter, Linda (Fred) Rockenbach; and grandchildren Scott (Hilary) Mulligan, and Sarah (Kris) Babros; plus great-grandchildren Evelyn, Jack, KJ and Samantha. Bert graduated from San Leandro High School. In 1948, she married Bill Mulligan. Over their 46 years of marriage, they lived in Concord; Rolling Meadows, IL; Sacramento and ultimately built their own home in Pollock Pines. Bert and Bill owned and operated Enterprise Printing in Sacramento with their son, until their retirement. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, entertaining, knitting and was an avid reader. Bert married Bill Green in 1999 and moved to Camino, where they were active members of the Cold Springs Country Club. Bert moved to Cameron Park in 2016 to be near her son and daughter. Her family thanks Snowline Hospice and her caregivers Annette, Jill, Amber and Shelsea for their tender, loving care. She will always have a special place in our hearts. At her request, no services will be held.

