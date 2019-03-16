Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertram J. Halliwell Sr.. View Sign

Frankfort- Bertram J. Halliwell, Sr., age 92, born August 5, 1926, in Fall River, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, succumbing to kidney failure. He was surrounded by family. He was a resident of Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Attar); parents, William and Ella Halliwell, and brother, William E. Halliwell. He is survived by his daughter, Geraldine (Chuck) Sisco, of Frankfort, Kentucky; son, Bertram J. Halliwell, Jr., of Fall River, Massachusetts; brothers, David E. (Nancy) Halliwell, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; Robert A. (Theresa) Halliwell, of Fall River, Massachusetts; and Richard J. (Gail) Halliwell, of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Julia (John) Lawrence , of Frankfort, Kentucky; Teresa (Eric) Singleton, of Nashville, Tennessee; Mary (Erik) Evors, of Lewisburg, Tennessee; and Jennifer Redfern, of Lewisburg, Tennessee; and by several great grandchildren, Amanda, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Joshua, Abigail, and Cayson. Bert served his country with honor for 30 years, in the United States Air Force, retiring to Rio Linda, California in 1974. With a passion for volunteering, he served in his community with pride, working for the Sacramento Area Gleaners for several decades, helping people in need, proctoring for testing and ushering for events. He attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Antelope, California, which along with his wife, he helped build. There, he loved to do the readings and assisted with communion. Bert held his Church and Pastor (Father Rodgers) in high esteem to the end. He had a talent and love for gardening, and enjoyed sharing proudly grown fruits and vegetables with family and friends. Above all, Bert had a loving, selfless heart, contagious smile, and found joy in helping others. Memorial services for Bert will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. Steve Pattison officiating. Military honors will be observed by VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the or for The Cure,

Frankfort- Bertram J. Halliwell, Sr., age 92, born August 5, 1926, in Fall River, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, succumbing to kidney failure. He was surrounded by family. He was a resident of Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Attar); parents, William and Ella Halliwell, and brother, William E. Halliwell. He is survived by his daughter, Geraldine (Chuck) Sisco, of Frankfort, Kentucky; son, Bertram J. Halliwell, Jr., of Fall River, Massachusetts; brothers, David E. (Nancy) Halliwell, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; Robert A. (Theresa) Halliwell, of Fall River, Massachusetts; and Richard J. (Gail) Halliwell, of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Julia (John) Lawrence , of Frankfort, Kentucky; Teresa (Eric) Singleton, of Nashville, Tennessee; Mary (Erik) Evors, of Lewisburg, Tennessee; and Jennifer Redfern, of Lewisburg, Tennessee; and by several great grandchildren, Amanda, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Joshua, Abigail, and Cayson. Bert served his country with honor for 30 years, in the United States Air Force, retiring to Rio Linda, California in 1974. With a passion for volunteering, he served in his community with pride, working for the Sacramento Area Gleaners for several decades, helping people in need, proctoring for testing and ushering for events. He attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Antelope, California, which along with his wife, he helped build. There, he loved to do the readings and assisted with communion. Bert held his Church and Pastor (Father Rodgers) in high esteem to the end. He had a talent and love for gardening, and enjoyed sharing proudly grown fruits and vegetables with family and friends. Above all, Bert had a loving, selfless heart, contagious smile, and found joy in helping others. Memorial services for Bert will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. Steve Pattison officiating. Military honors will be observed by VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the or for The Cure, www.thecure.org . Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.