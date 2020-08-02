Bessie Chow passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. She was the fourth of eight children of Hong Wong and Wan Shee Wong. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harvey Chow. Bessie's greatest joy was her family. Cherished mother to her 4 children: Fred Chow (Elaine), Cindi Wong (Raymond), Wes Chow (Sue) and Craig Chow; 9 grandchildren: Brandon and Kristi Chow, Kaci Fong (Darren), Shelley Choy (Kevin), Brian Wong (Diana), Alyssa and Riki Chow, Korene Tello and Gregory Chow; and 3 great-grandchildren: Jovanny and Mila Tello and Hayley Fong. Survived by brothers William Wong, Homer Wong (Elaine); sisters Margie Fong, Rosie Leung, Nellie Yee-Dong. Preceded by sister Jeanie Young and brother Gilbert Wong Private family service will be held at East Lawn, Folsom Blvd.



