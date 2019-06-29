Bessie Mae Royster went to be with her LORD June 21, 2019 at the age of 91 Matriarch of the Royster, Fuller, Carter & McKinney familes; 77 year resident of Sacramento; mentor, coach and activist for the Oak Park Community; faithful member of Kyles Temple and First English Lutheran Churches; owner of Royster Catering with clientele including California Governors Earl Warren, Edmund G. Brown and Ronald Reagan and Chief Justice Anthony Kennedy Viewing: July 1, 2019 Thompson Rose Chapel 3601 5th Ave. Sac. CA 95817 3:00-7:00 pm Services: July 2, 2019 Kyles Temple AME Zion Church 2940 42nd St. 95817 Sac. CA 95817 11:30 am
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 29, 2019