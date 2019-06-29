Bessie Mae Royster

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home
3601 5th Avenue
Sacramento, CA
95817
(916)-455-3038
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
3601 5th Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95817
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Kyles Temple AME Zion Church
2940 42nd St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bessie Mae Royster went to be with her LORD June 21, 2019 at the age of 91 Matriarch of the Royster, Fuller, Carter & McKinney familes; 77 year resident of Sacramento; mentor, coach and activist for the Oak Park Community; faithful member of Kyles Temple and First English Lutheran Churches; owner of Royster Catering with clientele including California Governors Earl Warren, Edmund G. Brown and Ronald Reagan and Chief Justice Anthony Kennedy Viewing: July 1, 2019 Thompson Rose Chapel 3601 5th Ave. Sac. CA 95817 3:00-7:00 pm Services: July 2, 2019 Kyles Temple AME Zion Church 2940 42nd St. 95817 Sac. CA 95817 11:30 am
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.