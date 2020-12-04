Or Copy this URL to Share

Bessie Pauline Patterson

April 19, 1929 - November 22, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - Bessie was born in Lincoln, Kansas and peacefully passed away in Citrus Heights, California. The Patterson family has lost their beloved "Grams". She will be missed by her son Darrell Patterson (Paula), grandson Todd Patterson, granddaughter Windy Myers (Kelly), great grandson Kyle Myers, sister Josephine Rose, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will not be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store