Bessie Pauline Patterson
April 19, 1929 - November 22, 2020
Citrus Heights, California - Bessie was born in Lincoln, Kansas and peacefully passed away in Citrus Heights, California. The Patterson family has lost their beloved "Grams". She will be missed by her son Darrell Patterson (Paula), grandson Todd Patterson, granddaughter Windy Myers (Kelly), great grandson Kyle Myers, sister Josephine Rose, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will not be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 4, 2020.