1/1
Bessie Pauline Patterson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Pauline Patterson
April 19, 1929 - November 22, 2020
Citrus Heights, California - Bessie was born in Lincoln, Kansas and peacefully passed away in Citrus Heights, California. The Patterson family has lost their beloved "Grams". She will be missed by her son Darrell Patterson (Paula), grandson Todd Patterson, granddaughter Windy Myers (Kelly), great grandson Kyle Myers, sister Josephine Rose, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will not be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Cremation - Sacramento
105 Arden Way
Sacramento, CA 95815
916-922-0992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved