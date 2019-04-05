Beth Karwatt born January 29, 1969 passed away in Carmichael Ca March 27th 2019, at the age of 50 after a long battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness and concern for others and her giving spirit. In honor of her wishes no services will be held. Those wishing to celebrate her life can make a donation in her name to Snowline hospice http://www.snowlinehospice.org/help/donate
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019