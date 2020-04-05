Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Lynne Gerould. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Beth Gerould acknowledges her passing as a result of extreme complications from a stroke suffered in early January. With her death we have lost a remarkable sweet spirit that brightened countless lives despite a near lifetime of medical issues. A Sacramento resident for 55 of her 57 years, Beth always displayed love and compassion for those who were a part of her life. Her strength in facing repeated medical challenges was beyond remarkable. Beth was an avid sports fan, particularly anything related to Michael Jordan, the Cincinnati Reds of the late 1970's and the Sacramento Kings. As a high school student, she became scorekeeper for numerous youth baseball teams. She traveled extensively with the Kennedy American Legion team that advanced to the 1981 Legion World Series in South Carolina. She also served as scorekeeper for teams at Cosumnes River College and Sacramento City College and worked in the athletic department at Cal State Sacramento where she later graduated with a degree in psychology. In the early years of the Sacramento Kings, Beth attended every home game, becoming close friends with many players and members of the organization. She was a voracious reader of sports books and publications with an incredible memory of facts and figures. She was also fiercely supportive of friends and family members. Beth is survived by her parents Marlene and Gary Gerould, brother Bobby Gerould and wife Kim along with Godchild Cameron Bowling. The family requests that remembrances be made to The Sacramento Kings Foundation, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814.

It is with profound sadness that the family of Beth Gerould acknowledges her passing as a result of extreme complications from a stroke suffered in early January. With her death we have lost a remarkable sweet spirit that brightened countless lives despite a near lifetime of medical issues. A Sacramento resident for 55 of her 57 years, Beth always displayed love and compassion for those who were a part of her life. Her strength in facing repeated medical challenges was beyond remarkable. Beth was an avid sports fan, particularly anything related to Michael Jordan, the Cincinnati Reds of the late 1970's and the Sacramento Kings. As a high school student, she became scorekeeper for numerous youth baseball teams. She traveled extensively with the Kennedy American Legion team that advanced to the 1981 Legion World Series in South Carolina. She also served as scorekeeper for teams at Cosumnes River College and Sacramento City College and worked in the athletic department at Cal State Sacramento where she later graduated with a degree in psychology. In the early years of the Sacramento Kings, Beth attended every home game, becoming close friends with many players and members of the organization. She was a voracious reader of sports books and publications with an incredible memory of facts and figures. She was also fiercely supportive of friends and family members. Beth is survived by her parents Marlene and Gary Gerould, brother Bobby Gerould and wife Kim along with Godchild Cameron Bowling. The family requests that remembrances be made to The Sacramento Kings Foundation, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close