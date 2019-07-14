Bette Jean White

Passed away July 4th. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart & husband, Norman Paul White. Bette attended law school & worked as an executive secretary for Archie Hefner of Hefner, Dahl, & Stark. She was president of Executive Secretaries International. Her passion for design led her to a second career as an interior decorator. Bette was vivacious, loved entertaining, cooking, & socializing with many life long friends & family. A memorial service will be held @ Nothminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave, Sacto. on Saturday July 20th @ 1p
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019
