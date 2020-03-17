Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettilou Jane Harder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bettilou Jane (Mahoney) Harder born in North Sacramento, CA on Feb. 5, 1924 to Thomas and Hazel (Juleff) Mahoney and entered into rest on March 13, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. She was the youngest of four children and properly celebrated and protected as being the "baby" by her older siblings Grayce Mahoney Jensen, Hazel Marie Eizenger and Jack Mahoney. Bettilou was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, C. Karl Harder, Jr., and leaves behind her children (Karla, Marie, Eric "Rick"), grandchildren (Dana, Suzanne, Conrad), great-granddaughter (Krystin) and great-great granddaughter (Kinzlee), as well as extended family and friends too numerous to name. Bettilou was a 71-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a long- time member of the Daughters of the Nile. These organizations brought her much joy and many friendships over the years and a great audience for her exciting tales, painful puns and terrible jokes. Karl and Bettilou spent many years as the proprietors of Karl's Flying Service in Lincoln, CA. While Karl taught people to fly, Bettilou kept them entertained on the ground. Together they were an unbeatable combination. Bettilou's burial is private and a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Her loving ways and joyous laughter will be forever in our hearts.

