Betty passed away on 07/22/2020 from Neuroendocrine Cancer at her home in New Richmond WI. She was born on December 3, 1941. She lived in the Sacramento area of California up until her husband passed away in 2005. She was a devoted wife to Larry for 47 years, up until his death. Mom to Ricky Ring (Carol), Vicki Bellrichard (Steve), David Ring (Marketta), Mark (deceased), Susan Brommer, Jamie Callies (Mark) and Eric Ring (deceased) (Melanie). Loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, great grandmother to 13 and great, great grandmother to 1. She also is survived by brother Gary Martinovich, brother-in-law Jim Ring, sister-in-law Mary Ring, cousins, many nieces, nephews and friends. Up until her retirement she worked in healthcare, customer service and her own cleaning service. She volunteered throughout her adult life. Betty requested no services. A luncheon will follow sometime in 2021. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Betty's favorite charity Shriners Hospital for Children
.