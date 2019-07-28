Betty passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at age 87. She was a lifelong Sacramento native born December 24,1931 to Horace and Frances Harding. She attended David Lubin Elementary, Kit Carson Jr High and Sacramento High schools. After 27 yrs of state service, Betty retired from Dept of Justice as a research analyst. She was an avid reader and helped adults learn to read, among other volunteer/charity work, while a member of Elks Lodge #6 Emblem Club. She loved RV traveling, and as a 49er season ticket holder, was there for "The Catch". Betty joins her husband Bruce W. Robins (d.1990). Survived by children Dale Robins (Julie Brenner), Linda Robins, Vicki Sands (David) and grandson Austin Robins. The family thanks staff at University Post Acute Rehab for the kindness and care provided to their mother. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Saturday August 3rd, 6pm at the Sierra 2 Center Garden Room, 2791 24th St, Sacramento.

