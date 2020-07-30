1/
Betty Ann Sigala a Pinoleville Pomo Nation Elder age 78, born May 2, 1942 peacefully crossed over to make her journey home to heaven on June 30th, 2020. Loving mother to Jenny, Elizabeth, Irma, Dorothy, Gabriella, and John. She also raised her grandchildren Thomas and Lydia. She was a devote catholic and beloved school teacher of 39 years. Betty Ann was a sweet, loving, strong, and selfless women loved by many. She is survived by 2 sisters, 4 of her 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and many more family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parent's Prodencio and Drusilla, sisters Dorothy and Patricia, brothers Baby and Pete Jr., daughter Elizabeth, son John, grandchildren Melissa and Erik, and cousin Tom. Services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery located at 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820 on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 9:30am

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 30, 2020.
