Betty Burns

September 3, 1921 - October 9, 2020

Gold River, California - Burns, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) passed peacefully in Gold River, Ca, in her home at the age of 99. she passed the way she lived her life, with grace and dignity. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Watson Robert Burns (Bob). Betty was born in Arcadia CA and was a graduate of USC, and an active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She excelled in culinary arts and home entertaining, which won her the title of Mrs. Temple City in the late 1950's. Betty was a milliner in Southern California and gave adult education classes, but her favorite job was being a home maker for her family. Bob and Betty moved to Houston, TX briefly before moving to Gold River 35 years ago. She was active in the Gold River community with Book Chat, Lunch Bunch, Bridge Club and many other activities. She thoroughly enjoyed creating a beautiful table setting and fabulous food for her guests, which she did even at 99. All who knew her loved her compay, her wit, and the sparkle she brought with her everywhere. She leaves her two sons, Gregory Burns, and Paul Burns (Laurie), Grandson Christopher Burns(Kelly), neices Christine Appleberry(Kim) Ellen Denninger and Denise Barry. She also leaves a multitude of friends mourning her loss. Unfortunately, no services are planned at this time due to Covid 19 restrictions.





