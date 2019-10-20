Betty passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. She was married to Frank Shigeto Deguchi (d. 2004) who she will be joining. Betty and Frank raised 3 children -Cheryl Massi-Rose, Keith Deguchi (d. 2013) and Cynthia Mask. Betty became the strength of the family through the years. Her grandchildren, Shelly Massi, Paul Mask and Eric Mask as well as her great-grandchildren, Jordan Mask and Quinton Mask. The family will be holding the memorial at Sacramento Memorial Lawn on Monday, October 21st at 11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019