Betty Maketa, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away in Roseville, California, June 4, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 94. Betty was born in Panama Canal, October 2, 1925, to Cecille and Leroy Shuler. Betty graduated from Grant High School in 1943 and married Stephen Maketa in 1946. She leaves behind seven children and their spouses Martha Newson, (Jim), Frank Maketa, (Doo Soon), Katherine Pidcock (George), Marie McClusky, (Jeff), Mike Maketa, (Tammy), Carol Lynn Kneis, (Bill), and Matthew Maketa, (Gail). She was a devoted grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 6. Betty retired as a Data Entry Supervisor from the Employment Development Department State of California with 35 years of service. After retirement Betty believed in supporting her community by volunteering countless hours at Folsom Prison visiting volunteer, St. Lawerence Church, St. Elizabeth's Church, and Mary's House where she made pancake breakfast every Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. 'Where she became known to many as "Pancake Betty". In 2008 Betty received the State of California Volunteer of the Year. Betty will be missed deeply by her family and friends and many people whose life she touched with acts of kindness. The family would like to extend their gratitude and praise for Betty's caretaker of 8 years Liana. A private family service will be held at East Lawn. In remembrance of Betty, please consider a donation to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes - https://sacloaves.org/my/in-memory-of-pancake-betty-aka- betty-maketa. Please sign her guest book @legacy.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.