Betty Coppola

January 2, 1936 - October 20, 2020

Sacramento, California - Betty Coppola would often drive 80 miles to the ocean, "just to make sure that it's still there," she'd wink. Satisfied after a few deep gulps of the cool air and brisk wind, she'd drive back home. On other days, she and a neighbor would jump in the car and drive nearly as far to Berkeley for donut holes, despite both of them living two blocks from a Winchell's.

It was never about the ocean. It was never about donut holes. It was to get out of Dodge, which meant Sacramento in the 1960s.

That impetuous desire to travel right now never left her. On October 20th, 2020, she left for the last time, peacefully in her sleep at her Land Park home with her only son beside her. Three months after becoming a widow, she'd been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She was 84.

Betty Ruth Groth was born in Mason, Illinois January 2nd, 1936, "the day after the big New Year's party, she'd lament. "Nobody wants to celebrate the second." It was also 27 degrees below zero, that day. The frigid Midwest winter of 1936 would set records. She'd hated the cold ever since.

Betty's father was on an upward career path as a switcher, moving rail cars and locomotives into position in the Chicago rail yards when the Great Depression hit. But after Betty came along, Willie Groth would move his family six times in eight years, from Illinois to California to Texas and back to California as he pursued work wherever he could find it as a railroad brakeman. One year, they lived in a cabin in Yosemite National Park, where Betty's dad kept steam boilers operating throughout the winter.

In the 1950's Betty moved to Sacramento, married Lou Coppola and had one child. But Betty was not content being Mom. After a 12-year absence from the classroom, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of California at Davis and 20 years after that, earned her Master of Arts in Teaching English as a Second Language from the University of Arizona. Betty taught international students at California State University, Sacramento and overseas in Japan.

She traveled to every continent except Antarctica, sometimes with Lou, sometimes without him but always with a journal that she kept while on the road. Sometimes, she'd send home dispatches with selective information to let us know how it's going. A thousand miles up the Amazon River, she mailed home a photo of her holding a crocodile and signed it simply, "Love, Mom." Only later did she tell us that she'd contracted hepatitis aboard the boat, "so you wouldn't worry," she said offhandedly.

She read constantly. In a corner of her bedroom, a stack of books she'd finished climbs three-quarters of the way up to the ceiling. Most of them, about how you can still get out of Dodge.

In her 50's, she began working as a freelance tour guide for bus groups headed to California's Gold Country, New England's fall foliage and Bay Area tourism sites. Soon afterward, she started The Coppola Company that provided thousands of California schoolchildren with educational tours and developed curriculum covering California's Gold Rush, the transcontinental railroad, the legislative process at the capitol, and 19th century life in Old Sacramento.

She hired retired fourth-grade teachers as docents She also hired her husband Lou, making official something that we already knew; she was the boss. For 25 years, teachers throughout the Bay Area and California's Central Coast made Betty Coppola's tours an annual field trip until she closed her business and retired at age 81. Her husband, Lou passed away in April. Betty Coppola is survived by her son, Chuck. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





