Betty D. Urias, 88, passed away on April 17, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Betty was the older of two daughters born to Floyd C. Cantrell and Clara (Todd) Cantrell, in Springfield, Missouri. After relocating to Northern California, where her father worked as a General Contractor, Betty graduated from Grant Union High School in 1949 and later studied at San Jose State. Following high school, Betty worked for Lou Capra, a pharmacist in downtown Sacramento. There she met and fell in love with her lifelong companion, best friend and soulmate, John C. Urias. They were married on August 6, 1950. Betty and John would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. The Korean War had broken out prior to their wedding, and Betty soon became a military wife as John, who was attending college to become a pharmacist, was drafted into the Army between semesters and deployed as a combat medic to the Korean peninsula. While in Korea, John received a Battlefield Commission, exchanging his Sergeant First Class stripes for Second Lieutenant bars. Army life grew on Betty and John, and, ultimately, they chose to make the military a career. For the next twenty-seven years, they made moves to Camp Cooke (now Vandenburg Air Force Base), California; Fort Lewis, Washington; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; El Paso, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Fort Holabird, Maryland; Fort Ord, California and two four-year assignments to the Panama Canal Zone. While John was deployed to Vietnam in 1966-67, Betty moved her family back to Sacramento, California, to be closer to her parents and extended family. Of their four children, John Michael was born at Camp Cooke; Richard Duane at Fort Lewis; Colleen Mardell in Hawaii and Jeffrey David at Fort Ord. In each of their assignments, Betty not only kept the home fires burning, she was the consummate military wife as she actively participated in support activities to help active duty families. She also enjoyed the less formal side of military life as well. While stationed in Hawaii, Betty mastered Hula and became quite accomplished as she danced the Hula alongside native Hawaiian women who had grown up with Hula from birth. Betty had a beautiful voice and loved singing with her family and at church. Following retirement from the Army in March 1972, Betty and John returned to the states, where John worked for the California Department of Justice, and later with narcotics law enforcement in Arizona. After retiring from State Government, she and John pursued several entrepreneurial business endeavors: a theater and deli in Auburn and a video game arcade (Skylab) in Rocklin. During annual San Francisco 49ers training camps at Sierra College, it was not uncommon to see several players "letting off steam" by tackling (thankfully, not literally) the challenging video games at their arcade. In each of their businesses, two observations were made about Betty and John. First, they were inseparable, and second, they loved their customers, always greeting them with a big smile and a sincere thanks. Betty and John finally settled down in Lincoln, where they enjoyed their latter years visiting and receiving visits from their four children, grand-children and great grand-children. There was never any doubt that her number one priority was her husband and her family. Even though she battled plaguing medical problems and required caregiver support, Betty always wanted to know how everyone was doing. Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Clara, father, Floyd and sister, Colleen Evans. She is survived by her loving husband, John, children, John (Heidi) Urias, Richard (Catherine) Urias, Colleen Urias-Berwick, and Jeffrey (Isabel) Urias, her seven grand-children and eleven great grand-children. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on April 28 th , at the Lincoln Funeral Home. Burial is scheduled for 10:00 AM on April 29 th , at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Due to current Coronavirus restrictions, only limited numbers of visitors will be allowed to enter the Lincoln Funeral Home chapel at one time. Those wishing to attend burial services will be required to remain in their cars.

