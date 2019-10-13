Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Duncan Chidlaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Betty was born in Spiro, Oklahoma and moved with her family at a young age during the Dust Bowl to Chowchilla, CA. where she grew up on a dairy farm. Betty met the love of her life Bill Chidlaw in elementary school. In order to get Betty's attention, Bill, while serving as a crossing guard in middle school, instructed Betty to re-cross the street because she hadn't "properly entered the crosswalk." While embarrassed at the time, Betty had a bigger plan. As Betty joked to the family, "I got back at Bill. I married him!" Betty and Bill married in 1947. Soon thereafter they moved to Berkeley where Betty put Bill through law school by working in the legal department for Safeway in Oakland. Betty and Bill moved to Sacramento in 1955 and started a family in 1957 with David and Keith in 1959. Betty was a talented seamstress who had a flair for fashion. In the early years when Betty and Bill were on a limited budget, Betty sewed her own wardrobe. Years later, this talent served her well when creating costumes for Halloween and school plays. Betty and Bill fulfilled their dream of building a cabin in Graeagle. After retirement, when they were not cruising the world with Zoe, they spent time in the mountains golfing, dining and relaxing. Watching her grandchildren play sports was one of Betty's passions. Betty and Bill were infamous for cheering from the sidelines with their folding chairs and sun hats. Betty devoted time to her church, Fremont Presbyterian, where she was a member for over 60 years. She served as an usher and volunteered in a variety of ways. Betty and Bill became lifelong friends with the Know-Us-Ark church community. Betty was predeceased by her husband Bill of 66 years. Betty was an adoring wife who thought the world of her husband and family. Her love and devotion to Bill has been inspirational. Betty had a strong moral compass. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was a kind and gentle woman. Betty is survived by her son Keith (Diane), son David (Mariam), and grandchildren Kendall, Brooke, Thomas, Rachel, and Daniel.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019

