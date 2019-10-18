Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Elaine Austin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Elaine Austin, age 90, of Folsom, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 12, 2019. Betty was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on September 14, 1928. Betty loved children and had fond memories of raising her seven children in a large farmhouse in Fairfax, Iowa. During that time she also worked as an assistant teacher at the Prairie School district and served on the town council and as Mayor of the town of Fairfax. In the early 1970's, Betty and husband Donald moved to Albuquerque, NM. As her younger children grew and went on in their lives, Betty worked as cashier at Dillard's and Goodies restaurant. She eventually started her own day care business for young children. In the 1990's, Betty moved to Belen, NM and worked as a volunteer in the Grandparent Program at the local elementary school, mentoring and providing afterschool care for disadvantaged children. In the 2000's, Betty relocated to Oroville, CA to be near her cousin, Grace Whitney. She grew to love Northern California and worked in a thrift store for the benefit of the local animal shelter. Finally, in 2008, Betty came to Folsom, CA to be near her son Duncan, and she enjoyed being a part of his family and the raising of her two youngest grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at the Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Austin and son, Douglas Austin. She is survived by her daughters Becky Austin, Kathy Peoples, Wendy Rodgers and her sons Don Austin, David Austin and Duncan Austin. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and an ever-growing number of great-grandchildren. Betty lived a full, loving and exemplary life and the world is a better place for her being in it.

