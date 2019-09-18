Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Daigh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. Daigh, 89, passed away on September 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Robert V. Daigh (Bob). She is survived by her children, Jim Stitt [Linda], Susan Stitt Merritt [Mike], and David Daigh. Betty was predeceased by dearly departed sons Donald Stitt and Bruce Daigh [Nancy]. She is also survived by her grandchildren Danielle (Stitt) Burnett [Andrew], Allison Stitt, Lauren Daigh [Shannon], and Austin Daigh [Andrea]; and great grandchildren, Sloan, Wyatt, Logan, and Avery Burnett. Betty will be remembered for her quick smile, her flare for theater, music, singing, acting, poetry, and her love for her church, St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Carmichael. She was a long time member of the choir and an active participant of the St. Michaels Actors Guild (SMAG). To her family, we will remember her as being a wonderful Mom, grandmother, wife, and friend. A memorial service will be held outside at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery (7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights) on September 20, 2019, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at

