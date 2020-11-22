1/
Betty Jane Gallagher
1922 - 2020
Betty Jane Gallagher
October 4, 1922 - November 7, 2020
Sacramento , California - A native of Sacramento, was born on October 4,1922. She passed away at the age of 98 in her home on November 7, 2020. Elizabeth (Betty) Jane was the beloved daughter of the late James and Catherine Moriarty. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D Gallagher and granddaughter, Megan L. Gallagher. She was preceded in death by her brothers James and Dennis Moriarty and her sisters; Marie Webdell, Eleanor Varanini, and Margaret Cantisano. Betty was the beloved mother of Timothy, Terrance, Sean, and Bridget. She was the devoted Grandmother of Tessa, Devin, Seamus, and Jack. Betty was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. There will be a private rosary for the immediate family on November 24, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated outdoors at the Holy Family Shrine in the St. Mary's Cemetery on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 1pm. She will be missed and forever loved.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
the Holy Family Shrine in the St. Mary's Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
I remember your mother as gracious but with quick one liners. Had a nice talk with her at Tooties funeral. She was still driving and wished people would stop asking her when she was going to give it up. I got the impression it wasn’t any time soon. I hope that spirit remained with her.
Pat Johnson (Moriarty)
Family
