March 25, 2019 Member of Cordova Church of the Nazarene and retired Elk Grove High School employee. Preceded in death by her husband Kenny, and children Susan Keen and Steven Harte. Survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held April 3rd - 4th at South East Lawn Memorial Park in Elk Grove. (Viewing April 3rd 4-8pm; Burial April 4th @ 9am, Funeral service @ 10am)
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019