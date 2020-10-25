Betty Jane Nevins

March 19, 1927 - October 15, 2020

Stockton, California - Born in Stockton, CA, Betty passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA at age 93. She was preceded in death by Roger, her loving husband of 65 years.

Betty is survived by her three sons, Jim (Pauline), Raymond, and Michael. She was preceded in death by her adored Basque parents, John (Poppa) and Marie Maitia, and her brothers, Bernie, Bob, and Dick. She is survived by her sister, Grace, grandchildren Dean (Lyn), Tina (Brian), Dawn (Derrick), Aaron (Becky), Beau (Tammie), Clinton (Adria), Christopher (Danielle), David (Nicole); great grandchildren, Brandi, Cameron, Nick, Alec, Austin, Elizabeth, Mark, Hannah, Ava, Brayden, Lyla, and great, great grandchild, Aubrey Lynn.

Betty and Roger loved to camp. They'd spend their vacations in a small travel trailer in Hope Valley, a place introduced to them by Poppa, who drove sheep in the area when he immigrated to California from the Pyrenees at 16.

Betty was a terrific cook. Holiday dinners were enriched by her delicious apple and pumpkin pies. She could sew, crochet, knit, tat and cross stitch with perfection. She was knitting a vest days before she passed away. She enjoyed creative challenges but this pattern frustrated her and she was tempted to "throw the darn thing out the window."

Betty also worked outside the home. Her attention to detail proved a perfect fit for a decades-long career as a bookkeeper for Harms Brothers Construction.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.





