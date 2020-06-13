A native of Sacramento, who lived the first year of her life at Sutter General Hospital, with her parents while her father, Dr. Norris R. Jones was a resident physician. She attended Bret Harte Elementary, California Jr. High and C.K. McClatchy Senior High school, then on to Stanford University, graduating with a teaching credential from the School of Education, and a minor in music. While at Stanford, she conducted choral groups for the annual Spring Sing, winning several honors. Betty Jayne taught elementary school in Sacramento for 25 years. She also served as President of Chapter JU of PEO Sisterhood, a support group for education and was a board member of the Sacramento Junior League, directed the League Liters Choral Group and was a past choral director of the children's choir at All Saints Episcopal Church. Betty Jayne also sang in the adult choir. She served as a board member of the Washington Neighborhood Center for many years. Mrs. Gothmann was predeceased by her sister, Dilys Marie Merriman, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Norris R. Jones, her son Geoffrey F. Gothmann and her husband of 61 years, George F. Gothmann. She is survived by her two daughters Karen Kalapothakos (Yiannis) and Tracey Saizan, her son George N. Gothmann (Dinah), her Grandchildren Nicole Mariscal (Mack), Krystina Kalapothakos, Christopher Saizan, Mariel Aber (Brandon), Angela Manansala (Jehrus), and Tyler Gothmann (Emily). Betty Jayne also has two great Grandsons, Cyrus Mariscal and Kase Manansala.



