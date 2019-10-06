Betty Jean Brookhart, 89, passed away on September 29, 2019 peacefully at home in Granite Bay. Betty Jean was a second-generation Sacramento native who graduated from Sacramento High in 1948, during which time she was a member of Job's Daughters. She later attended Sacramento City College. Betty Jean held various positions of employment in Sacramento for nearly fifty years, thirty-two years of secretarial work for the California Department of Transportation, with ten years as an Executive Secretary to the Director. Betty Jean was involved in many civic and social activities: her decades of volunteer work for the Lakeview Hills community and sang with the Camellia City Chapter, Sweet Adelines. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon D. Brookhart, and her parents, Melvin F. Yocum, Ruth Yocum Asbury. She is survived by her loving sons, Burton M. Bradley (Janet) of Powell, WY, Timothy Bradley of Seattle, WA, and Dennis Bradley of Sacramento. She is also survived by granddaughters Sierra Warfel (Maris) and Layla Bradley of Wyoming and grandson Burton J. Bradley; great-grandchildren Alex and Sofia of Olympia, and Dylan Warfel of Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Valley in Roseville on October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to The .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019