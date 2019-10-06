Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Brookhart. View Sign Service Information Herberger's Chapel of The Valley 97 Vernon Street Roseville , CA 95678 (916)-797-1448 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Brookhart, 89, passed away on September 29, 2019 peacefully at home in Granite Bay. Betty Jean was a second-generation Sacramento native who graduated from Sacramento High in 1948, during which time she was a member of Job's Daughters. She later attended Sacramento City College. Betty Jean held various positions of employment in Sacramento for nearly fifty years, thirty-two years of secretarial work for the California Department of Transportation, with ten years as an Executive Secretary to the Director. Betty Jean was involved in many civic and social activities: her decades of volunteer work for the Lakeview Hills community and sang with the Camellia City Chapter, Sweet Adelines. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon D. Brookhart, and her parents, Melvin F. Yocum, Ruth Yocum Asbury. She is survived by her loving sons, Burton M. Bradley (Janet) of Powell, WY, Timothy Bradley of Seattle, WA, and Dennis Bradley of Sacramento. She is also survived by granddaughters Sierra Warfel (Maris) and Layla Bradley of Wyoming and grandson Burton J. Bradley; great-grandchildren Alex and Sofia of Olympia, and Dylan Warfel of Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Valley in Roseville on October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to The .

Betty Jean Brookhart, 89, passed away on September 29, 2019 peacefully at home in Granite Bay. Betty Jean was a second-generation Sacramento native who graduated from Sacramento High in 1948, during which time she was a member of Job's Daughters. She later attended Sacramento City College. Betty Jean held various positions of employment in Sacramento for nearly fifty years, thirty-two years of secretarial work for the California Department of Transportation, with ten years as an Executive Secretary to the Director. Betty Jean was involved in many civic and social activities: her decades of volunteer work for the Lakeview Hills community and sang with the Camellia City Chapter, Sweet Adelines. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon D. Brookhart, and her parents, Melvin F. Yocum, Ruth Yocum Asbury. She is survived by her loving sons, Burton M. Bradley (Janet) of Powell, WY, Timothy Bradley of Seattle, WA, and Dennis Bradley of Sacramento. She is also survived by granddaughters Sierra Warfel (Maris) and Layla Bradley of Wyoming and grandson Burton J. Bradley; great-grandchildren Alex and Sofia of Olympia, and Dylan Warfel of Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Valley in Roseville on October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to The . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close