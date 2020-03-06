Age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Citrus Heights, CA October 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Burton B. Butler, Jr. Betty-Jean is survived by her brother Robert W. Reid, Jr., sons Burton "Buck" Butler, lll, James Butler, Kevin Butler, daughter Ruth Baker and grandson Nicholas Butler. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14th, 11am at Celtic Cross Presbyterian Church, 5839 Dewey Dr. Citrus Heights, CA. Private reception to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2020