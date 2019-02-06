Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Betty Jean Hollis age 83 of Sacramento, California transitioned fromher earthly life on February 2, 2019. Surrounded by friends and loved ones. Betty was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 29, 1935. She graduated from Wheatley Sr. High School in St. Hedwig, TX. Betty married Kay W. Hollis on November 17, 1955; they were married for 58 wonderful years before he transitioned from his earthly life on July 27, 2017. Betty loved her life. She often reminisced about the times she traveled abroad and across the United States while her husband served in the United States Army. She was also actively involved with the Eastern Star, volunteering at numerous local events after she and her husband settled in the Presidio Area in San Francisco, CA. Betty is survived by daughter Tracye (Leonard) Lister, son; Gregory (Frances) Hollis, daughter; Jenna (Jesse) Sampson, grandchildren; Naomi Lafore, Sean Oakry, T.J. Sampson, Curtis (Nikita) Sampson, Alysa Hollis, Cameron (Shari) Hollis, Quintin & Devin Lister, Javon Lawson, five (5) great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives. Betty is preceded in death by her husband; Kay W. Hollis, mother; Mrs. Lorene Slaughter, grandmother; Mrs. Josephine Smith , daughter; Beverly Oakry, grandsons; Cameron Oakry& Stacey Sampson. The family of Mrs. Betty Hollis wishes to thank the staff of Bright Home, LLC and the hospice home health associates for all their support and assistances during our time of deep distress. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 11 at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway in Sacramento. Friends and family are encouraged to attend a visitation Saturday, February 9 being held from 1 - 4pm at Morgan Jones. Burial will follow the funeral at Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery, 2720 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, California 95818.

4200 Broadway

Sacramento , CA 95818

