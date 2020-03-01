Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Moreno Hatley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Moreno Hatley, daughter of Sunday & Josephine Moreno, passed away February 15, 2020. Betty was born at home on March 9,1940 and delivered by her Grandmother in Vacaville, CA. Betty was a wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), mother-in-law, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. She was very proud of her Spanish heritage. Betty was loved and will be greatly missed by husband Doug, daughter Vicki, son Jeff (Nicole) and grandchildren Natalie and Jackson. Betty and Doug were married in 1959. They lived in San Francisco for awhile but moved to Sacramento and raised their kids there. Betty started working for American Trust Bank, which became Wells Fargo Bank, in 1959. She worked for the bank for 40 years. She loved her different jobs and diversified group of friends and fellow workers. She retired in 1999 as an Assistant Vice President. She had lunch one day a week with a group of fellow Wells Fargo Bank retirees for 20 years. Betty played slow pitch softball with her friends until she was 40 years old. Betty and Doug took cruises to Mexico, Alaska and Canada. She traveled to Texas and the east coast many times to visit family and friends. She went to Florida a few times to visit her son while he was stationed there in the Navy. Betty's favorite vacations were trips to Hawaii with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on March 14, 2020 at the Elk Grove Masonic Lodge, 9829 Waterman Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

