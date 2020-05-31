Our Mother, Grandmother, Great and Great Great Grandmother; our rock has passed. A true matriarch . Betty was born to John and Helen Westling in St. Marys, Idaho and grew up in Mukilteo, Washington. By age 19 she was widowed with 2 children when her first husband, Steve Stevens was killed in a saw mill accident. She later met her second husband Van Ratcliff at a USO dance and knew immediately she would marry him. As the wife of a career Air Force enlisted man, Betty followed Van to stations in Japan, the Philipines and eventually North Highlands, Ca. where they raised 9 children. Often, Betty was on her own due to Van's many TDY assignments but she never complained and ruled with an iron fist. Moving to Galt, Ca. in 1975 They retired and watched their family grow from 9 children to 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. Betty and Van celebrated 62 wedding anniversaries before his passing in 2011. Betty loved camping and traveling across our great country, especially to Pismo Beach and Mukilteo. She always looked forward to the ladies luncheons with her dear friends she made in Galt, sharing stories and the latest news (gossip), but her greatest joy was her extensive family of which she was very proud. Betty was predeceased by husband Van, daughter Pamela, sons, Gary and Michael and grandson, Skip. She is survived by daughters, Candice, Jacquelyn, Judith, Debi and Sandy and son Van,Jr. She's also survived by two nieces and of course, all those grandkids. Betty had witnessed and weathered so much in her life as did so many of her generation but her recollections were perfect and her stories were wonderful. She will be deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store