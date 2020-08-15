Betty Jean Smith, 65, was called home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1955 in Walterboro, South Carolina to Johnnie Lee Allen Sr. and Edith Allen. She was the third born of six children and oldest daughter. Betty was raised in Sacramento, California and she attended Sacramento High School. She was employed with the State of California, Franchise Tax Board for over 23 years as a dedicated employee and supervisor. She was well liked and respected by her coworkers and managers. Betty retired in 2009 and left an amazing Godly impact with her kind, loving and gentle spirit. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age under the leadership of her father, Pastor Johnnie Lee Allen Sr. at the Glen Elder Missionary Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to the Lord and yielded to her spiritual calling to spread the word of God. She was ordained as an Evangelist in 2009 by her brother Bishop Ronnie Allen Sr. Though she was a quiet, gentle spirit, she was a force to be reckoned with when it came to teaching the true word of God and she lived the life she taught about. She also had a level of faith and trust in the Lord that was uncompromising and unwavering. Betty fulfilled her spirit-filled calling and poured into her children, grandchildren and many others, and for this we know God is well-pleased. Betty was an anointed woman of God, quiet yet strong, classy, stylish, sweet, funny and easy going; a woman who never complained. She was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with family, shopping and talking about the Lord and the word of God. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and oldest brother, Johnnie Lee Allen Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 41 years, Gregory Smith, son Gregory Anthony Jr. (Tanea), daughter Shawntel Bush (Aalon Sr.), brothers Willie Allen Sr. & Bishop Ronnie Allen Sr. (Gail), sisters Roslyn Allen-Flenoury & Vera Shakesnider (Tim), her grandchildren and treasures Darian (Isis), Ambrielle, Jamin and Aalon Jr. (aka AJ), and a host of brothers & sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and the entire loving and caring Greater Solomon Temple Community Church family. A viewing for Evangelist Betty Smith will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento,CA 95817. Family hour: 4PM-5PM, Friends and Family hours: 5PM-7PM.



