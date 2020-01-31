Betty was born in Sacramento to parents George and Florence Anderson on August 9, 1923. Betty passed away peacefully at age 96 on January 17, 2020. Betty loved being with people and participating in the events of her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael and daughter-in-law Michele. Betty was predeceased by her husband James in 2014. Services for Betty will be held at the Sacramento Valley Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 31, 2020