Betty Jo Broughton

Obituary
Betty Jo Broughton, age 96 of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Sue Elam; her son-in-law Robert Elam; grandchildren Jenna and Michael Elam; daughter-in-law Nicki Broughton and her two children, Jeremy and Meredith Barnett; nephew Michael Toulouse and many extended family and wonderful friends. Betty was preceded in death by her son Dwayne and husband Donald. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11AM at Town and Country Lutheran Church in Sacramento. Remembrances can be made to League To Save Lake Tahoe/Keep Tahoe Blue
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019
