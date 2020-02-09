Betty June Cimino, 92, of Bend, Oregon passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 a fter an amazing day of clarity and celebration with her family. Born June 1, 1927 in Sacramento, California, she was the daughter of Joe Lutzy and Hortense (Peggy) Haro. She is survived by her six children, John (Darci), Michael (Ardith), Paul (Lisa), Tim (Marianna), Mary (Greg), Toni (Wade), many grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Betty was a long time resident of Bend, Oregon where she loved living since leaving her hometown of Sacramento, California in the mid 1970's. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many. Betty enjoyed raising her family, cooking, entertaining, and gardening. She was respected and sought out for her words of wisdom. Many who knew her appreciate her skill in shopping till you drop. It was Betty's wish and the families that instead of flowers a donation to Partners in Care Hospice - www.partnersbend.org/donation/ or the Asante Foundation - Children's Miracle Network - www.asantefoundation.org/donate/ would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020