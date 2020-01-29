Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Kinuko (Kataoka) Satow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Kinuko (Kataoka) Satow, of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Satow; her parents, Hidemitsu and Shizuko Kataoka; her in-laws, Riichi and Chieko Satow; her brothers, Fred, Dick, Jack and Jim Kataoka; sister, Eva Kodani; brothers-in-law, Jim Kodani, Paul Aiso, Sus, Oscar, Leo and Ernie Satow; sisters-in-law, Tish, Hannah, Lily and Lillian Satow; nephews, Bruce Johnson and Vernon Satow; niece, Kathy Aiso and great-nephew, Matthew Kataoka. She was also predeceased by lifelong friends, Jeannette Lawhead and Flora Okubo. Betty is survived by her children, son Kevin (Lynn) Satow; daughter Valerie (Glenn) Natsuhara and three wonderful granddaughters. Betty was a beloved sister-in-law to Yukari, Peggy and Patsy Kataoka, Chiyo Aiso, Dale, Ruby, Ted and Joylene Satow. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Betty was born and raised in the Broderick/West Sacramento area where the Kataoka family worked in farming. After internment at Tule Lake, the family returned to the Broderick/West Sacramento region. Betty worked as a nanny in her teenage years while attending Sacramento High School and then continued her education by earning her Associate degree from Sacramento City College. While working as a stenographer at Sacramento State, she met her future husband, Bill Satow, with whom she enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Betty was a wonderful stay-at-home mom to her children who delighted in her delicious home cooked meals and thrived under her ever-encouraging presence. Returning to the workforce at age 50, Betty greatly enjoyed her work at the California Youth Authority, where her interest in computers was piqued. In her retirement years, this interest led to participation and new friendships in the computer and camera groups at the McClaskey Adult Center. Betty was a faithful member of the Mayhew Community Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank our loving church family for their prayers, calls and cards sent during Betty's illness. We also wish to thank Drs. Ruby Chan, Gwendolyn Ho, Bronda Bombola-McCarter, RN, and Kaiser Hospice South Sacramento nurses Joanne Taylor and Joey Mirano for providing excellent, compassionate care to Mom during her illness. Most importantly, we extend our most grateful thanks to Martha Smith and Soko Televave for the warm, loving care and friendship that they provided to Mom. A private service and burial will be held at a future date. Per Betty's wishes, we are requesting no koden be given.

