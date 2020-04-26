Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Lukenbill) Kouretas. View Sign Service Information Collin's Family Funeral Home 123 North School Street Lodi , CA 95240 (209)-368-2444 Send Flowers Obituary

April 15, 2020 An Era ends. Betty Lukenbill-Kouretas, born November 27, 1921, the seventh of eleven Lukenbill children passed away peacefully at the age of 98 with family at her side. She was the last of the eleven Lukenbill children living. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Broskosky Lukenbill. She was the beloved wife of the late James Kouretas, Sr. and loving mother of son, the late James Kouretas, Jr., Attorney of Sacramento, Ca. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Kouretas-Hill (Bill) and Zoe "Joyce" Kouretas of Sacramento, and one niece Kristina Kouretas-Hill of Santa Monica, Ca. The most cherished part of her life was her family. In 1940 Betty, 19, left the Midwest and drove with her brother Frank and other siblings to settle in California. She started working with her family (the Salas') in Lodi, Ca. In 1976 she joined her son, James Kouretas, Jr. (Attorney) and daughter, Joyce, in the family business managing Kouretas Properties & Development. She managed the Property Management business for over 30 years. She was very supportive to her family (Lukenbill) in bringing the Sacramento Kings to Sacramento in 1985. She was a very hard working, loving woman and mother. She lost her husband at a young age. She loved home, and taking care of her three children and granddaughter who always came first. She was an avid basketball fan never missing watching a Kings game. She loved to go out and watch the family horse's race, supporting every race. She appreciated and cherished life and loved travelling with her family. She loved outings and never would miss a party! She loved people! Her home was always open for guests at anytime welcoming them with food and to stay and visit. She was very gracious and generous to all. Betty was very spiritual with her faith and had a real connection to the Lord. She would study the bible and hold bible study classes at her home. Her beautiful spirit has transcended to heaven to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed and remembered as an elegant woman with great passion and kindness to all. Funeral May 1, 2020 St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church (unfortunately, services will be private due to the current covid19 restrictions, although Betty would have loved for all of her family and friends to be able to attend) Contributions may be made in memory of Betty Kouretas to: St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets St. Elk Grove, CA 95758 Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Collins Family Funeral Home, Lodi, CA.

April 15, 2020 An Era ends. Betty Lukenbill-Kouretas, born November 27, 1921, the seventh of eleven Lukenbill children passed away peacefully at the age of 98 with family at her side. She was the last of the eleven Lukenbill children living. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Broskosky Lukenbill. She was the beloved wife of the late James Kouretas, Sr. and loving mother of son, the late James Kouretas, Jr., Attorney of Sacramento, Ca. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Kouretas-Hill (Bill) and Zoe "Joyce" Kouretas of Sacramento, and one niece Kristina Kouretas-Hill of Santa Monica, Ca. The most cherished part of her life was her family. In 1940 Betty, 19, left the Midwest and drove with her brother Frank and other siblings to settle in California. She started working with her family (the Salas') in Lodi, Ca. In 1976 she joined her son, James Kouretas, Jr. (Attorney) and daughter, Joyce, in the family business managing Kouretas Properties & Development. She managed the Property Management business for over 30 years. She was very supportive to her family (Lukenbill) in bringing the Sacramento Kings to Sacramento in 1985. She was a very hard working, loving woman and mother. She lost her husband at a young age. She loved home, and taking care of her three children and granddaughter who always came first. She was an avid basketball fan never missing watching a Kings game. She loved to go out and watch the family horse's race, supporting every race. She appreciated and cherished life and loved travelling with her family. She loved outings and never would miss a party! She loved people! Her home was always open for guests at anytime welcoming them with food and to stay and visit. She was very gracious and generous to all. Betty was very spiritual with her faith and had a real connection to the Lord. She would study the bible and hold bible study classes at her home. Her beautiful spirit has transcended to heaven to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed and remembered as an elegant woman with great passion and kindness to all. Funeral May 1, 2020 St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church (unfortunately, services will be private due to the current covid19 restrictions, although Betty would have loved for all of her family and friends to be able to attend) Contributions may be made in memory of Betty Kouretas to: St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets St. Elk Grove, CA 95758 Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Collins Family Funeral Home, Lodi, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close