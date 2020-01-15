Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Wegener. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty L. (Echols, Hornbostel) Wegener, passed peacefully in Woodland, CA on Dec. 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Betty was born Sept. 11, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Los Angeles High School at the age of 16. She earned her B.A. at Chapman University in Orange, CA and her teaching credential at Sacramento State. Betty worked as the secretary to the city manager of Richmond, CA, a choir director, teacher, and was a mother extraordinaire. She was an active lady in the community and was a member of the Choral Conductor's Guild of Sacramento, PFLAG Yolo County, Woodland Community Chorus, and was the choir director at several churches. She taught at Freeman Elementary and Lee Jr. High Schools in Woodland, CA. Betty is survived by her children Marjorie F. Echols, Thomas D. (Louise) Echols, Peter H. (Cherrill) Echols, and stepchildren Philip Hornbostel and Joy (Jim) Webb. She is survived also by two grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents L. Harold and Evelyn Logue; husbands Rev. K. Dean Echols, Wilmer A. Hornbostel, and Eliot "Bud" Wegener; son James M. Echols (Robert Stilwell); and sister Marjorie L. Kelley. A celebration of Life will be held Jan. 18 at 1:00pm at Davis United Methodist Church 1620 Anderson Rd. Davis, CA 95616. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapman University Alumni Fund of Orange, CA and PFLAG National. Funeral arrangements with Woodland Funeral Chapel.

