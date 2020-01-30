Born November 3, 1936 in Powhatan, Virginia, and passed away on January 24, 2020 at Casa Coloma Health Care Center after a long fight against Heart and Kidney Disease. Betty was raised in Virginia where she became an RN. She met her soulmate, Arden in Springfield, Missouri. Arden and Betty settled in Sacramento where they raised their three children and owned and operated Royal Manor Convalescent Hospital and Casa Coloma Health Care Center. Betty devoted her life to caring for the elderly. Betty was one of nine children and was preceded by her brothers Howard, James, Harold, Hassel, and Herbert, her sister Mary, her son James Mark, granddaughter Kristen and great granddaughter Mira. She is survived by her sister Louise, her brother Tommy, her husband Arden, their three children Paul, Lisa, and Deborah, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will be held at the Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, California, on February 1, 2020, 12:00 viewing and 1:00 Services with graveside service at 2:00 and reception from 3:00 - 5:00. greenvalleymortuary.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 30, 2020