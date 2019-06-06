Betty Lou Barth, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 surrounded in love by her husband of 71 years Gene, daughter Nancy Williams (Scott), and son Bruce Barth (Patti). Betty was preceded in death by daughter Terry Atkins (Rick). Betty's life revolved around her family, which includes 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She loved camping with her family year after year and being a homemaker. Betty was always happy and made people around her happy. Known for her infectious smile and her tender hugs, Betty's abiding love and caring heart will be missed. A funeral will be held June 7 at 10 am at Cochrane and Wagemann funeral home, 103 Lincoln St., Roseville. In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to the : .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 6, 2019